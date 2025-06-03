Health minister says forced addictions treatment lacks evidence, feds won’t intervene

Health Minister Marjorie Michel poses for a portrait on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel says there’s no evidence that forcing people into addictions treatment works — but she won’t weigh in on whether provinces should pursue involuntary treatment.

Alberta has introduced sweeping legislation to allow family members, health care workers or police to apply to have someone ordered into treatment for addiction.

B.C. and Ontario are pursuing policies that will expand involuntary treatment in the justice system.

The proposed changes have been met with opposition from advocates who say governments should focus on expanding access to voluntary treatment instead.

Michel says every Canadian has the right to get treatment for addiction but adds there’s no scientific evidence suggesting that forcing people into treatment is the right approach.

Michel says mental health is going to be one of her top priorities in her new role.

