Ottawa police investigating death of 54-year-old woman as femicide

Ottawa Police are investigating the death of Tracy Duncan, 54, of Ottawa at her residence on Carousel Crescent on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (Tyler Fleming/CTV News Ottawa)

The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman found inside her home Monday morning on Carousel Crescent as a femicide.

Police say officers were called to the residence in the Emerald Woods/Sawmill Creek neighbourhood at approximately 11:30 a.m., where they found the victim deceased.

She has been identified as Tracy Duncan of Ottawa.

Stephen Doane, 57, also of Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Police say Duncan’s death is being investigated as a femicide.

Sources tell CTV News Ottawa the victim and the accused lived in the same building, but not in the same apartment.

According to Ottawa police, femicide is defined as “The intentional killing of women and girls, 2 Spirit, trans women and gender non-conforming individuals because of their gender, overwhelmingly committed by men.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

This is Ottawa’s 13th homicide of 2025, and the fourth this year police have identified as femicide.