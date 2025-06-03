‘They said I would get it all’: Ontario widow initially denied $25K in late husband’s life insurance policy

A widow from northern Ontario says she was initially denied $25,000 laid out in her late husband’s life insurance policy. (CTV News Toronto / Supplied)

A widow from northern Ontario says she was initially denied $25,000 laid out in her late husband’s life insurance policy, after part of the terms expired three weeks before his death.

“I was really upset because they said I would get it all when he passed,” Sharon Morris, of Roslin, Ont., told CTV News.

Sharon Morris said she was married to her late husband, Alex, for 54 years. In December 2024, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

As his health deteriorated, Morris said her husband wanted to ensure his life insurance policy would be there to help his family.

“He knew he was dying and he wanted me to call (Canada Life) ahead of time and find out, so he would know I would have some money coming to me,” Morris said.

They had been paying for life insurance for 43 years, Morris said, and had a base policy of $5,000 plus dividends and a term policy that would pay $25,000.

Morris said she called Canada Life in January to check on their policy, and was told she would get both amounts after her husband passed.

“They said it was a whole life policy and I would get the full amount, but I needed a death certificate,” Morris said.

Her husband died on Feb. 25 at the age of 75. When Morris called Canada Life back, she said she was told part of their life insurance policy expired three weeks earlier.

“They refused the $25,000 rider he had on his policy,” Morris said, noting she was only paid just over $7,000.

It was Morris’s understanding that the term policy had not expired and says she should have been told that before, when she called in January.

“They told me to wait until he died and then I would get the whole amount. That’s why I’m terribly upset about it because they told me I was going to get it,” Morris said.

In a statement to CTV News, Canada Life said: “While we cannot comment on the specifics due to privacy, we’ve worked through the exceptional circumstances of this case to deliver a solution of our customer.”

Canada Life paid Morris the full $25,000 in the end.

“It’s a very big relief. He was so worried because I had to get that money to keep me going. I’m very grateful,” Morris said.