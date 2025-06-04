Fraser apologizes, says comments on Indigenous consultation eroded trust

Minister of Justice Sean Fraser arrives for a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Justice Minister Sean Fraser is apologizing today for comments he made about the government’s duty to consult with Indigenous leaders on major projects.

Fraser said Tuesday that the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples requires consultation but does not amount to “a blanket veto power” over projects.

He says Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak called him to express her frustration with his comments last night and he has apologized.

Fraser says his comments caused hurt and eroded “a very precarious trust” with Indigenous people.

He says the UN declaration requires a process based on respect and partnership between Indigenous Peoples and the Crown.

Fraser says talking about the declaration in terms of veto power makes an assumption that the government and Indigenous people are working against one another.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.