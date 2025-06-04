Marc Garneau, Canadian astronaut and former Liberal cabinet minister, dead at 76

Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76.

He was the first Canadian to go into space and flew on three space shuttle missions.

From 2001 to 2005, he was president of the Canadian Space Agency.

Marc Garneau FILE--Mission specialist Marc Garneau of Canada waves to photographers as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building on Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2000, with four other crew members for a trip to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B and a planned liftoff on the space shuttle Endeavour in Cape Canaveral, Fla.Exactly 25 years after Canada's first astronaut, Garneau, captured this country's imagination by blasting into space, the country celebrates another extra-terrestrial milestone this week with a unique spectacle planned by Canada's first space tourist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara (CHRIS O'MEARA/The Associated Press)

Garneau, who was born in Quebec City on Feb. 23, 1949, then entered politics and was elected to the House of Commons in 2008, representing the Montreal riding of Westmount--Ville-Marie until 2015, and then the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount.

He served as the Liberal minister of foreign affairs and before that the minister of transport before retiring in 2023.

Marc Garneau, Omar Alghabra, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, right, looks on as MP and former astronaut Marc Garneau speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

His wife, Pam Garneau, has released a statement on Wednesday.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing. Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family.”

The statement went on to say: “We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern, and kind words received over the past few days. We are especially grateful to the medical team who provided such dedicated and compassionate care during his short illness. We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this profound loss and take time to reflect and heal.”

MPs rose for a moment of silence Wednesday evening in the House of Commons following a request from government whip Mark Gerretsen.

Moment of silence for Marc Garneau in House of Commons MPs in the House of Commons rose for a moment of silence Wednesday evening after learning of the death of former Liberal MP Marc Garneau.

‘A true pioneer’: Condolences pour in for Garneau

In a statement on Facebook, Anna Gainey, the MP for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount, expressed her condolences to Garneau’s family. She said Canada lost “a true pioneer and champion whose impact will never be forgotten.”

“His legacy is one of outstanding achievement and elevating Canada on the world stage. He inspired multiple generations of Canadians through his tireless work and unwavering dedication to public service. His leadership set a standard that continues to guide us today,” her statement reads.

Today, residents of NDG-Westmount and all Canadians mourn the loss of a true pioneer and champion whose impact will... Posted by Anna Gainey on Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Other parliamentarians and those who knew him well also expressed their condolences on social media Wednesday evening.

Most of us don’t get to meet our heroes, much less work with them and become

friends. Marc Garneau’s unmatched intellect and clarity of thought were beautiful to admire up close, not to mention his understated but wicked sense of humour. Rest in Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/P3Ef4qNIor — Marc Miller ᐅᑭᒫᐃᐧᐅᓃᐸᐄᐧᐤᐃᔨᐣ (@MarcMillerVM) June 4, 2025

Former federal cabinet minister and astronaut Marc Garneau dead at 76. What a huge loss to the country and the Liberal Party! An incredible visionary and calm leader. Condolences to his family! May he rest in peace. https://t.co/BrdD0qqdlr pic.twitter.com/PrqqZXUdcj — Hon. Sheila Copps (@Sheila_Copps) June 4, 2025

I'm saddened to hear of the passing of former Liberal Minister Marc Garneau.



Marc Garneau was a great Canadian. Even though we took part in several debates in Parliament where we disagreed on many issues, he was always a trailblazer and proud to serve the country he loved.



He… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 4, 2025

Marc Garneau was my role model, mentor, 30-plus year close friend and a brave and exemplary Canadian for us all. My heart goes out to his family. The world has lost a very good man. pic.twitter.com/Gss3YWAm3Y — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) June 4, 2025

Marc Garneau exceeded every expectation. A humble, authentic, and deeply generous man.



Canada has lost an exceptional person — not just an astronaut, but a true model of service and selflessness.



Farewell, my friend. I hope future generations will draw inspiration from your… pic.twitter.com/UBKDi9Ygc6 — François-Philippe Champagne (FPC) 🇨🇦 (@FP_Champagne) June 4, 2025

Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Marc Garneau—it was wonderful to have known and worked with him over the years. I am profoundly grateful for his life of public service to Canada. 🇨🇦 🙏🏽



Sincere condolences and ❤️ to his family and friends. RIP Marc. https://t.co/9Ry9iBEYJu — Jody Wilson-Raybould (JWR), PC, OBC, KC 王州迪 (@Puglaas) June 4, 2025

💔 I am deeply saddened to learn of Marc Garneau’s passing — former federal MP for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, longtime colleague and friend. He represented our community in Ottawa with integrity and dedication.



My thoughts are with his wife Pamela, his children, and all who love… https://t.co/mH1b4IjeI2 — Désirée McGraw (@Desiree_McGraw) June 4, 2025

Naval Officer, First 🇨🇦Astronaut, Scientist, Minister of the Crown. Marc Garneau represented the very best of Canada. He inspired countless Canadians including me. He now slips the surly bonds of earth one last time to touch the face of God. RIP https://t.co/cMgh4PCh2o — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) June 4, 2025