Canada

Marc Garneau, Canadian astronaut and former Liberal cabinet minister, dead at 76

By Joe Lofaro

Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76.

He was the first Canadian to go into space and flew on three space shuttle missions.

From 2001 to 2005, he was president of the Canadian Space Agency.

Marc Garneau FILE--Mission specialist Marc Garneau of Canada waves to photographers as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building on Thursday night, Nov. 30, 2000, with four other crew members for a trip to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B and a planned liftoff on the space shuttle Endeavour in Cape Canaveral, Fla.Exactly 25 years after Canada's first astronaut, Garneau, captured this country's imagination by blasting into space, the country celebrates another extra-terrestrial milestone this week with a unique spectacle planned by Canada's first space tourist. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris O'Meara (CHRIS O'MEARA/The Associated Press)

Garneau, who was born in Quebec City on Feb. 23, 1949, then entered politics and was elected to the House of Commons in 2008, representing the Montreal riding of Westmount--Ville-Marie until 2015, and then the riding of Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount.

He served as the Liberal minister of foreign affairs and before that the minister of transport before retiring in 2023.

Marc Garneau, Omar Alghabra, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, right, looks on as MP and former astronaut Marc Garneau speaks during a government of Canada announcement supporting commercial space launches, at the Canadian Space Agency in Longueuil, Que., Friday, January 20, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

His wife, Pam Garneau, has released a statement on Wednesday.

It reads: “It is with deep sadness that I share the news of my husband Marc Garneau’s passing. Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family.”

The statement went on to say: “We wish to express our heartfelt thanks for the outpouring of support, concern, and kind words received over the past few days. We are especially grateful to the medical team who provided such dedicated and compassionate care during his short illness. We kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this profound loss and take time to reflect and heal.”

MPs rose for a moment of silence Wednesday evening in the House of Commons following a request from government whip Mark Gerretsen.

Moment of silence for Marc Garneau in House of Commons MPs in the House of Commons rose for a moment of silence Wednesday evening after learning of the death of former Liberal MP Marc Garneau.

‘A true pioneer’: Condolences pour in for Garneau

In a statement on Facebook, Anna Gainey, the MP for Notre-Dame-de-Grâce--Westmount, expressed her condolences to Garneau’s family. She said Canada lost “a true pioneer and champion whose impact will never be forgotten.”

“His legacy is one of outstanding achievement and elevating Canada on the world stage. He inspired multiple generations of Canadians through his tireless work and unwavering dedication to public service. His leadership set a standard that continues to guide us today,” her statement reads.

