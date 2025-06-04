ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Quebec law that helps victims of intimate image sharing remove photos now in effect

By The Canadian Press

Published

The iris scanner, centre, and camera lens, right, are shown on the back of a smartphone, Monday, April 17, 2017, in New York. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Lennihan

MONTREAL — A Quebec law is coming into force, giving people new tools to obtain a court order to remove intimate images posted online.

Under the Criminal Code, publishing, texting or sharing intimate images of someone without their consent is a crime.

But for most victims, this does not always mean unlawfully shared images will get removed quickly.

The new Quebec law allows victims to fill out a form online or at a courthouse and obtain an order from a judge requiring the images or footage to be removed.

Failure to comply comes with stiff penalties — with fines up to $50,000 per day for a first offence or 18 months in jail.

Quebec is the second province after British Columbia to pass legislation protecting victims of non-consensual image sharing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.