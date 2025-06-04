‘The devastation is real’: Sask. MLA recounts escape from La Ronge wildfire zone

Evacuations are in top gear and Cumberland MLA Jordan Mcphaill shares his experience as an evacuee from wildfires in La Ronge.

Saskatchewan MLA for Cumberland Jordan McPhail is one of thousands that have been forced to flee due to raging wildfires in the province’s north.

Speaking to CTV Morning Live on Wednesday, McPhail recounted his own escape from the La Ronge area as well as doing what he could to help others get to safety.

“The fires are in so many northern communities and I just thank the frontline workers, again I’ve been doing what everybody else does and look at our doorbell cameras and updates from people on the front lines and just hoping that you don’t see your place,” McPhail explained.

He added that a large piece of La Ronge history, in the Robertson Trading Post, has been confirmed as one of the structures lost to the flames.

“And we’ve heard of other local businesses and family homes lost yesterday, the devastation is real.”

On Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe estimated that the total number of registered and unregistered evacuees is in the neighbourhood of 15,000.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), more than two dozen communities have now been forced to evacuated or are ready to flee at a moment’s notice.

Currently there are 23 active wildfires in the province, nine of those are considered not contained, including the Pisew fire near La Ronge, Air Ronge and Lac La Ronge.

“Leaving the community, I was one of the last people out making sure that I could do what I could to help load people, patients from our local hospital onto buses. Making sure that everyone was getting out safely,” McPhail said.

To escape the La Ronge area with his family, McPhail said they had to drive through both the Pisew Fire as well as the Ditch02 fire near Weyakwin.

“Having flames and smoke cross the road and filling [your vehicle] with smoke in some cases as I opened my suitcases that I packed in a hurry to get out, you can still smell the smoke,” he explained.

McPhail, who is a father to two children under five, said he’s grateful that his family is safe in Saskatoon.

“That’s because of the hard work of the SPSA and the frontline emergency responders that got people out of our home community safely,” he said.

“So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you to the frontline.”