3 injured after boat explosion in Vancouver Island community

Debris is seen in the water at Deep Bay Marina following a boat explosion on June 5, 2025.

Three people have been hospitalized following a boat explosion in Deep Bay, a small Vancouver Island community north of Parksville.

Firefighters said the blast was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday at the Deep Bay Marina, and that crews arrived to find three people suffering burns.

“It was heard a great distance away, and locals jumped in to help get the people out of the boat,” said Fire Chief George Lenz of Deep Bay Fire Rescue.

Two of the victims were airlifted to hospital, while the third was taken away in a ground ambulance.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one of the patients was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and the third was in stable condition.

It’s unclear what caused the explosion, which also caused extensive damage to neighbouring vessels.

Lenz described this type of incident as “very rare.”

“We don’t normally see a lot incidents in boats,” Lenz said. “In my 34 years, I’ve only seen a handful.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver Island’s Scott Cunningham