‘A hero of mine’: Canadian astronauts reflect on the legacy of Marc Garneau

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk reacts to the death of Marc Garneau and reflects on his legacy in Canada's space program.

Some of Canada’s astronauts are paying tribute after the death of Marc Garneau, who was the country’s first person to travel to space before entering the world of politics.

“It’s just a really sad, sad moment,” said Canadian Space Agency astronaut Joshua Kutryk in an interview with CTV News Channel. “He was a hero of mine for as long as I can remember.”

Garneau, who first travelled to space in 1984, flew on three space shuttle missions and served as president of the Canadian Space Agency from 2001 to 2005.

“He started the path that has brought so much benefit to this country in terms of our space program,” Kutryk said.

Retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shared a post on social media, saying “the world has lost a very good man.”

Marc Garneau was my role model, mentor, 30-plus year close friend and a brave and exemplary Canadian for us all. My heart goes out to his family. The world has lost a very good man. pic.twitter.com/Gss3YWAm3Y — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) June 4, 2025

“Marc Garneau was my role model, mentor, 30-plus year close friend and a brave and exemplary Canadian for us all,” Hadfield, who served as commander of the International Space Station (ISS), wrote on X.

Kutryk, who will travel to the ISS at an undetermined date, noted Garneau’s impact extended well beyond his time as an astronaut and his role in building Canada’s contribution to the ISS.

“Mark Garneau is someone who just so perfectly espoused the values of Canada in exploration, in terms of having this really bold vision for Canada with space technology exploration and leading the way right from his very first flight,” he said.

“The Canadians first space program has been more successful, probably than almost any other space program in the world. It’s his legacy.”

Members of Parliament rose for a moment of silence Wednesday evening to pay tribute to Garneau, after a request from government whip Mark Gerretsen.

His wife, Pam Garneau, released a statement Wednesday, saying: “Marc faced his final days with the same strength, clarity, and grace that defined his life. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family.”

With files from CTV News’ Joe Lofaro