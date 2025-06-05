Liberals introduce ‘citizenship by descent’ legislation

A section of the nearly 400 new Canadians from 65 countries, take oath of citizenship at a ceremony in Toronto, on Friday, July 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

New legislation introduced today would extend citizenship by descent rules beyond the first generation.

Bill C-3, An Act to amend the Citizenship Act, would automatically give citizenship to anyone who would be a citizen today if not for the first-generation limit . Under the current rules, a Canadian citizen born outside Canada cannot pass their citizenship to their kid if that child was also born outside the country.

Two years ago, the Ontario Superior Court declared the first-generation limit for many people is unconstitutional. The government opted not to appeal the ruling, but the rule continued to apply after the court suspended its declaration.

The new legislation would allow access to citizenship beyond the first generation so long as the parent has spent at least 1,095 consecutive days, or three years, physically in Canada prior to the birth of their child.

A news release from the federal government says the law would work “in a way that is inclusive and protects the value of Canadian citizenship.”

