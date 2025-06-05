‘Lost Canadians’ bill tabled after judge sets November deadline for passage

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Diab takes part in the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Lena Diab tabled legislation today to restore citizenship to “Lost Canadians” after a court found the existing law unconstitutional.

“Lost Canadians” refers to people who were born outside of the country to Canadian parents who were also born in another country.

In 2009, the Conservative federal government of the day changed the law so that Canadians who were born abroad could not pass down their citizenship unless their child was born in Canada.

That law was deemed unconstitutional by the Ontario Superior Court in Dec. 2023 and the Liberal government did not challenge the ruling.

The government received its fourth deadline extension to pass legislation to address the issue in April.

The government applied for a one-year extension but Justice Jasmine Akbarali set a November 20 deadline, saying that should be enough time for the government to implement “remedial legislation” if it makes it a “priority.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press