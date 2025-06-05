Montreal hopes to repair damaged reputation during Grand Prix weekend

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, drives during the qualifying session at the Canadian Grand Prix June 8, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Montreal is hoping to redeem itself during the upcoming Grand Prix weekend after last year’s event became a source of embarrassment.

The city says it’s taking steps to improve access to the Formula 1 site on a man-made island and to reduce congestion during the event, which begins June 13.

The Montreal fire department also says it’s working with restaurant owners to ensure they’re ready for the influx of tourists.

Fire inspectors caused an uproar last year when they abruptly ordered some restaurants to close their patios on one of the busiest evenings of the year.

The 2024 Grand Prix weekend was also marred by flooding at the race site, traffic headaches and miscommunication.

City officials are concerned this year about the possible impact of a transit strike that will affect bus and metro service before and after the event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.