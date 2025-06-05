OPP lay 128 charges against 36 men in child sexual exploitation probe

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

ORILLIA — Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve charged 36 men with 128 criminal offences after a child sexual exploitation investigation involving more than 20 police services across the province.

The investigation, which took place between March 31 and April 11, included 21 police forces and saw investigators pose as children online.

They arrested 36 men ranging in age from 18 to 73, one of whom was listed on the national sex offender registry.

Police also say they identified nine real child victims in the investigation who are now safe.

Police say there are 51 investigations stemming from the child luring probe that remain active.

They are urging anyone with information to come forward and are encouraging parents to talk to their children about how to stay safe during online interactions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press