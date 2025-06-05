Piles of dog poop bags being left in peculiar places in Cambridge, Ont.

Dog poop bags were seen under a mailbox in Cambridge, Ont. in this undated photo. (Courtesy: Christopher Giesler)

Dog poop has been popping up in places where it’s not supposed to be in Cambridge, Ont. and a city councillor is pleading with people to pick the bags up.

“We go for walks in the neighbourhood and I see bags of dog poop in really strange places,” said Ward 5 councillor Sheri Roberts.

Bags of doggy doo-doo were recently found under community mailboxes in the West Galt neighbourhood.

“The most recent concern was raised by a resident in my ward, and it was a fairly substantial pile of dog poop bags,” said Roberts. “And I just thought enough is enough.”

Roberts says she has seen the poop bags stuck between fences or piled at the edges of lamp posts too.

She says it is frustrating considering people are going to the effort of bagging the dung to begin with.

“It’s just a bit of a headscratcher for me. I’m not really understanding that. To me, as a dog owner, the more onerous or gross part of it is picking up the poop,” said Roberts.

When it comes to any repercussions, Roberts says bylaw officers may ticket people if they are caught dropping the “droppings” in places they aren’t supposed to be.

But there isn’t a specific department with the city responsible for picking up dog owners’ improperly placed poop bags.

“Honestly, there isn’t really anyone that’s responsible for just picking up other than just good neighbours,” said Roberts.

With a hot stretch of weather ahead, people may be less willing to tidy up foul-smelling feces.

So, before it gets to that, the reminder is clear – pick up the muck, don’t be a schmuck.