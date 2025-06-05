‘They’re pretty amazing’: Vancouver urban owl family a phenomenon

Andrew Johnson has the story of how a family of four barred owls at a Vancouver park has become a real hoot among locals hoping for a peep.

A family of owls is stopping traffic on a Vancouver street, where crowds are gathering nightly to sneak a peak at their new neighbours.

The barred owl parents are known as Hoolio and Hoolietta and their owlets have been named Hooper and Hoolia. It is believed the young owls hatched in April, and they caused quite a stir when they first emerged from a tree burrow next to Douglas Park.

“I think it’s adorable. Even like teenagers will stop on their bikes and be like, ‘Are the owls there?’ When I was a teenager, I didn’t care about owls, not going to lie,” one mom who lives nearby told CTV News.

For some who live in the area, visiting the owls has become a cherished daily routine, and it’s bringing the neighbourhood closer together.

“I’ve definitely talked to a few people around here I haven’t talked to before,” said Steve Googan, who walked a few blocks with his young daughter.

The sudden appearance of dozens of birders and long-lens photographers caught some in the neighbourhood off-guard.

“Fifty cameras pointing at the nest and then running after them as they fly. I’ve seen that a lot happening, and I think that’s a bit overkill,” said one resident.

Wildlife experts are concerned what’s getting lost in the excitement is the potential impact on the star attractions.

“It’s really important that the public remembers to keep their distance. It’s important for the well-being of the owl, so we don’t want to disturb them,” said Jackie McQuillan, the programs director at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.

Barred owls are quite common around the province, but this quartet taking up residence on a tree-lined street only minutes from downtown Vancouver is turning heads.

“They’re pretty amazing here in the middle of the city,” said Miguel Bernata, who was peering at the owls through binoculars. Next to Bernata stood Brian Jardiner, a London man who was advised to check out the owls before taking off for Europe.

“I’m feeling a bit bad for the locals, can you imagine if that’s your house and everyone just turns up out the front,” he laughed.

The owl family is nocturnal, so most active after the sun sets. McQuillan says they’re very skilled hunters, meaning the area around the park is likely rich in rodents.

“Plenty of rats for sure. Barred owls tend to be quite opportunistic. They’ll eat a lot of different things, so they’ll also eat birds, amphibians and reptiles,” she said.

McQuillan hopes the public can find the balance between enjoying the urban wildlife and respecting their need for space.

“Be respectful. Make sure that you’re not using flash photography, and never provide food or bait to encourage an owl or any other animal to come nearby.”