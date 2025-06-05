Window air conditioners pulled in Canada after reports of respiratory issues linked to mould

Health Canada urges consumers to stop using these window air conditioners immediately over mould concerns. (Handout)

Tens of thousands of window air conditioners are being recalled in Canda due to the potential risk of mould exposure, which could lead to respiratory symptoms, according to Health Canada.

The health agency says U and U+ window air conditioners were made by Midea and sold in brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Insignia, Keystone and more. The recall is a joint effort from Health Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) and GD Midea Air-Conditioning Equipment.

To see the full list including the model numbers visit Health Canada’s website.

“Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth,” the recall notice said. “Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers.”

Nearly 46,000 units were sold in Canada, while 1.7 million were sold across the U.S. The affected units were sold from March 2020 to May 2025.

While there have no confirmed health-related incidents in Canada, the company has received five Canadian reports of mould found in the units as of June 3.

In the U.S., the company has received 152 reports of mould, including 17 cases where consumers reported symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, sore throats, allergic reactions or respiratory infections that may be linked to mould exposure.

Health Canada urges consumers to stop using the affected units immediately and contact the company for a free repair or refund which will be based on the purchase or manufacture date.