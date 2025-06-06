YouTube outage in Canada resolved: DownDetector

YouTube, the video-sharing website whose users faced difficulties accessing it on Friday, is now functioning as usual, the most recent data from the third-party website DownDetector shows.

As of 4:08 p.m. EDT, the outage reports have dropped to just over 100, according to DownDetector.

Earlier in the day, more than 1,000 reports of outages were displayed on the real-time outage monitoring site, with 82 per cent related to the website and 16 per cent categorized as “video streaming” issues.

A map on DownDetector’s website showed clusters of reported outages in major metropolitan areas including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area, the National Capital Region, Montreal and Halifax.

U.S. users also reported outages, according to DownDetector data, peaking at more than 5,000 reports at roughly 2:00 p.m. EDT Friday.