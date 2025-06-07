Canada focusing on peace, energy security and new partnerships at G7 meeting: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the G7 leaders’ summit later this month in Alberta will see Canada seeking agreements in three key areas.

Carney released a statement today saying Canada’s top priority will be strengthening global peace and security, which includes countering foreign interference and transnational crime, as well as improving responses to wildfires.

To spur economic growth, the prime minster says he will focus on improving energy security by fortifying supply chains for critical minerals and accelerating the use of artificial intelligence.

As well, Carney says Canada will try to generate jobs by securing partnerships that will open new markets and generate big investments in infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Carney says other discussions will explore securing a lasting peace in Ukraine, and reaching out to partners beyond the G7 to “build coalitions with reliable partners.”

The meeting, to be held in Kananaskis, Alta., from June 15 to 17, is expected to bring together leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan and Italy.

“Canada has what the world wants and the values to which others aspire,” Carney said in the statement. “The G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis is a moment for Canada to work with reliable partners to meet challenges with unity, purpose, and force. Canada is ready to lead.”

