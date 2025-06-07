Letters from a predator: The chilling words of a man who turns his wife into a doll

Infiltrating a global network of men who drug, rape and record their partners, W5: Avery Haines Investigates exposes the brazen criminals.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault.

This article is part of an ongoing W5 investigation that has infiltrated a global online network of men who are secretly drugging, raping, filming and sharing the videos of their unsuspecting wives and intimate partners.

He signed every email with warmth. “Best wishes,” “Friendly, David,” or just a winking smile. His messages were polite, composed, sometimes even charming. But line by line, he revealed something else entirely: the mindset of a man who systematically drugs and rapes his own wife; a man who wanted to be my mentor so I could learn how to carry out the same sickening crime.

For weeks, David shared his secrets with me, not knowing I was an undercover journalist.

He believed I was a kindred spirit. What he gave me wasn’t just evidence of a crime. It was a rare, disturbing window into evil.

‘Your doll will do everything you want’

David spoke about his wife not as a woman, but as an object. A doll. A canvas. A toy. He described how he prepared her, how he waited for her breathing to change, the signal that she was no longer aware, no longer present.

From: ██████

Date: On Sun, May 18, 2025 at 11:38 PM

To: ██████

It’s not just an impression, in fact, about our common points! I shudder with pleasure ██████ of offering ██████ my wife’s body, (transformed into an inanimate object, she belongs to everyone, it’s the basic principle, she is no longer a person, really more than a tool of which we use each part to stimulate our desires without “almost” any limits)

My wife has developed a certain resistance to ██████ I think that treating her with ████████████ would be the minimum for her case... I should point out! I’m not afraid to push things further with her. This woman has a strong build, and you should know that even █████████████████ is not enough to dive sufficiently for my taste to enjoy it 100%. Keep me informed after your attempt, and don’t hesitate to take screenshots with your camera... see you soon! Kind regards, David

He emphasized control, even in the smallest details.

He described how he used lighting and music to create “an atmosphere of warmth and intimacy,” and noted that it was important that his wife looked “sexy and relaxed” as she lay sedated.

In any case what really motivated me to take action was the desire for possession, when possession takes hold of you you cannot resist its call, you just have to control your mind about it and be careful about what you give, █████████████████████ this will amplify these moments, just it will be stronger...and will allow you all (or almost) the fantasies that you have always wanted to realize with her to do so...

You see as you say a man who knows what he is doing, well just know that you can do exactly the same thing simply, do it kindly and carefully as I explained to you with ████████████

Have confidence in your ability to do it, you have nothing to be ashamed of, because you are like me a divergent, on the contrary be proud of your difference! It requires more difficulty to achieve than the easy and banal classic practice, certainly, but the reward in sensation will be so powerful x 1000, the pleasure which will free your head will be so strong, that afterwards you will wonder why you waited so long before doing it!

Canadian criminal profiler, Jim Van Allen, who analyzed my email conversations, says this emphasis on domination and objectification is characteristic of drug-facilitated sexual assault offenders. “He’s a narcissistic type of person... motivated by sexually deviant desires and needs…to dominate.”

What makes David so dangerous isn’t only what he does, it’s how he thinks about it. He never frames himself as violent or abusive. Instead, he calls himself divergent. Not a criminal, but misunderstood. Not evil, just “different.”

From: ██████

Date: On Thu, May 15, 2025 at 3:34 AM

Subject: Fw: Re: Explication et recommandation

To: ██████

Dear ██████, consider me as your trusted friend, because even if we have never met, we share the same need in our sexuality, and have no one to be able to talk about it, at least no one who can accept what I call our deviant sexuality, an appropriate term, rather than “abnormal” or “crazy” as unfortunately many narrow-minded people say... I even went to see a psychologist specialized in the issue, and in addition doctor, on this subject to discuss it with my wife... the psychologist admits that we may need to take pleasure in our own way (but as a doctor cannot accept that we must sedate our partner) My wife refuses to lend herself voluntarily and so I do without her agreement! As simple as that... Doctors wrongly think that there is a health risk in doing this practice. I refute it, being a practitioner for more than 20 years on sedation I have never endangered the women in question.

As I told you, I can’t speak the same way for drugs like ██████. Because there, the line is thinner between deep sleep and coma, that’s my friend, why you should be careful about the dosage ████████████. The product that should ideally be used for us is ████████████ it acts in less than a minute ██████████████████....But we don’t have access to this type of product without risk and 100% effective for direct deep sleep! Unless you are a ██████ There you go...Who knows ██████ what the future holds for us, but don’t be ashamed of your needs, you are not alone. Good luck, I await your news and see you soon. D.

“They justify, they rationalize what they do,” Van Allen explained. “They minimize what they’ve done to people.” Van Allen says this is a common psychological defense, a way predators preserve a positive self-image while continuing their crimes.

That rationalization ran through every one of David’s messages. He wasn’t just confessing, he was teaching. Encouraging. Offering me detailed instructions and techniques and expressing delight at the idea of me joining him to “share” his unconscious wife, as a bonding experience between men who “understand” each other.

From: ██████

Date: On Sun, May 25, 2025 at 3:47 PM

Subject: ██████

To: ██████

Dear ██████, I’m really glad that it’s possible for you to come and stay here in ██████ this summer, ██████████████████████████████, but to be able to ensure this total takeover of ██████, I insist that we meet a few days ██████████████████ which I am 100% certain will allow us to realize together all our mutual desires....it will be enough for me to come to your hotel you find in your room ██████████████████ I know that by dint of seeing her you really want it....and I will be really fulfilled by this sharing between us, despite what you have been able to see on the video extracts, the control is not total despite my rather strong doses....██████████████████....it is not 100% manipulable....████████████...and once I have made sure of her deep coma, you can join me without risk for our common sharing.

When do you say? ████████████████████████.....I can already imagine administering your product in a glass of wine or spirits to my female dog of a wife...and a few moments later once unconscious, preparing her for your arrival, dressed sexy....French manicure as possible...and putting her on the sofa with a good bottle in her hands, thighs spread while waiting for you...finally transformed into a toy for our pure pleasure.....tell me what you plan to do, while waiting for your news, my best feelings for you, David;-)

From:

Date: On Wed, May 28, 2025 at 10:49 AM

Subject: ██████ Passion commune

To: ██████

My dear ████████████████████████████████████ we’ll have to make do with the time you have available once you arrive in ██████. I hope you’ll understand that it’s the best thing for both of us. With my best regards, your friend David ;-)

PS: The next ██████ party (limp play special^^) is already tonight, too bad you missed it, but it will be for the next one. Don’t worry, just be patient, see you soon my friend.

According to Van Allen, this escalation indicates a complete breakdown of empathy and morality. He said it shows not only a willingness to harm, but a desire to celebrate and expand the abuse.

“That just goes to show you… that there’s an anti-social component going on in this individual’s personality. That this is a disregard for his wife’s rights, her safety, her sexual integrity... a total betrayal of that.”

A private horror, hidden in plain sight

In everyday life, David works multiple jobs. He talks about financial stresses. There’s no outward sign of the secret he’s keeping. But Van Allen says that’s common.

“We refer to it as having a social mask. We only present… what we want them to see about ourselves. And there are times when we remove the social mask, let our hair down and we’re more of who we are.”

David’s pride in his deception is palpable. He often marvels at how his wife has never suspected anything. That secrecy, Van Allen said, becomes its own source of gratification.

██████ you must actually make sure that you have all the ideal conditions. That is to say that she should ████████████████████████ because the 3rd method will actually completely erase her recent memory, she will be much more sensitive to the drug, after passing through ██████, she will be deeply, really deeply asleep, and will have no memory of what happened during the night. Your alibi will be good, as for the possible negative effects...possible fatigue still upon waking...otherwise the ██████ is really perfect.

Listen, you should not be ashamed of your failures ████████████ It’s about your balance in your sexuality that you need to satisfy just like me!

You see a good example recently last Saturday, I drugged my wife, I made her take about

██████████████████████████████ (And my wife asked me in the morning if we had made love, she didn’t remember and without surprise, I told her: “normal darling, ██████ If she ever has questions in the morning now. There you go, it’s up to you to ask yourself what you want to do at that level. Courage... Result of this night I had a lot of fun with my wife transformed into a toy....to see on the site...keep me informed...be patient and do it step by step...friendly, D.

“There’s narcissism here,” Van Allen explained.

“‘I’m so clever, I’m getting away with this.’ ”

Why victims don’t know

Men who commit these crimes often go undetected for years, even decades, because their partners would never imagine their ailments are connected to the man they love. The drugs used do more than sedate; they erase memory, induce confusion, and inhibit the formation of new memories. The objective isn’t merely unconsciousness, but complete silence.

Gisèle Pelicot’s recent case in France, exemplifies this harrowing reality. Over nearly a decade, her husband secretly drugged her and facilitated her rape by dozens of men. Gisèle experienced alarming health issues: significant memory lapses, extreme fatigue, hair loss, and unexplained gynecological symptoms. She never connected the physical ailments to what her husband was secretly doing.

Canadian criminal profiler Jim Van Allen says these predators are often charismatic and manipulative. “You’re going to wake up with an unusual loss of memory that’s not explained by the context. You might be gaslighted... ‘Oh, of course you don’t remember what went on, you drank way too much, you mixed four different types of alcohol.’”

Van Allen listed red flags women should be aware of:

Unusual loss of memory/difficulty creating new memories

Feeling nauseated or woozy

Sexual pain or discomfort in the mornings

Problematic or illogical alibis after memory blackouts

Repeated experiences of the above that don’t match normal sexual activity

‘Ain’t no pill gonna cure this ill’

David refers to himself as an “expert” with 20 years of experience sedating women. But he’s no doctor. The consequences of his confidence could be deadly. Van Allen says the emotional consequences, when a woman finds out she has been betrayed are catastrophic.

“We’re talking about complete trauma , betrayal, confusion, grief, a shattered sense of safety, possibly for life,” Van Allen said.

Men like this don’t stop. They have to be stopped. Van Allen explains that this kind of crime is repetitive and fantasy-driven and compulsive.

“Ain’t no pill gonna cure this ill…. behind bars is going to stop it.”

More from this series: