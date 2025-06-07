‘Serious health risks’: Health Canada warns against recreational use of laughing gas

Health Canada issues a warning for recreational use of laughing gas - nitrous oxide - over "serious health risks." (Pexels/Stephen Andrews)

Health Canada is warning people not to inhale nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, recreationally due to “serious health risks, including death.”

The health agency is aware that some of these products – labelled “whip cream chargers” in various flavours – are being sold online and in retail stores.

Several unauthorized products have been seized by the agency with the help of border authorities, in order to stop unauthorized shipments from entering the country.

“Advertising and selling nitrous oxide products for inhalation to the public is strictly prohibited,” Health Canada said in a safety alert.

Nitrous oxide is a drug that can only be administered by an authorized health-care professional for sedation and pain relief during medical and dental procedures, the health agency says.

When inhaled – or “huffed” – laughing gas can cause serious adverse effects like increased heart rate, loss of consciousness, low blood pressure and lack of oxygen in the body, or asphyxia.

It can cause issues like anemia and vitamin B12 deficiency, as well as birth defects, blood clots in the limbs and lungs, and air leaks between the lungs and chest wall. Other potential heart impacts include palpitations, heart attack and stroke.

Nitrous oxide can damage nerves and contribute to spinal cord degeneration, as well as impair bladder and bowel functions, coordination while walking and sensation in the limbs and extremities.

Confusion and delusion, agitation, hallucinations, feelings of paranoia and depression may also occur, and among the most serious health effects are prolonged pain, permanent paralysis and even death.

Health Canada says prolonged use of the drug could result in lasting neurological damage, even after the usage has been stopped. Additionally, it can also result in addiction and withdrawal symptoms.

In the case of inhalation, the health agency has advised seeking immediate medical attention from a health-care provider.

“Health Canada strongly advises that consumers not inhale any nitrous oxide products for recreational purposes,” the notice reads.