Sex offender who sparked outrage in B.C. legislature last year released on probation, again, RCMP warn

'Dangerous sex offender' Taylor Dueck is seen in this photo shared with a public notification about his latest release from prison. (Kamloops RCMP)

Police in Kamloops are warning the public about a “dangerous sex offender” who will be residing in the community.

Taylor Dueck – who has been convicted of offences including sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon/threat/bodily harm and sexual interference of a person under 16 – will be released on probation after completing his latest provincial sentence, Kamloops RCMP said in a public interest notification issued Saturday.

Dueck “represents a serious and imminent risk to persons under the age of 16, including children,” the notification reads.

No notification on previous release

The 30-year-old was the subject of outrage in the B.C. legislature last year after he was charged with several offences against an 11-year-old girl in the bathroom of an equestrian centre in Kelowna.

He was denied parole in 2022 over concerns he’d reoffend, but was released into the community at the end of his sentence in 2023.

Dueck was the subject of police public warnings in 2020, when he was released in the Fraser Valley, after serving time for sex crimes. But in 2023, there was no such warning. The equestrian centre charges were laid in March 2024.

The father of the girl – whose name is protected by a publication ban – told CTV News at the time that it was “mind boggling” that the community wasn’t warned about Dueck’s release.

The then-Official Opposition BC United slammed the NDP government over the case, prompting then-Solicitor General Mike Farnworth to order an investigation into what happened.

Conditions of latest release

Dueck’s latest probation comes with several conditions, according to police.

He is required to remain under house arrest – inside his home or on its property – 24 hours a day.

Dueck may not go to any public park, swimming area, community centre, theatre, daycare centre, school ground or playground where people under age 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, and he must not have any contact or communication with or be in the presence of anyone under the age of 16.

“Taylor Dueck will be subject to monitoring in order to ensure compliance with his conditions,” the RCMP release reads.

“Anyone who sees or knows of Taylor Dueck violating any of these conditions is asked to call 911 immediately.”

Police described Dueck as a balding man with “medium complexion,” brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 5′9″ and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

A recent photo was published with the RCMP release.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Robert Buffam