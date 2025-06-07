‘We can’t live in fear’: Vancouver prepares for large-scale weekend events after Cirque du Soleil crash

Several large events and festivals are taking place this weekend and police are ramping up security as fears remain high.

Police are gearing up for a weekend filled with large-scale festivals in Vancouver, just six weeks after the Lapu-Lapu Day attack.

The festivities also come in the wake of a frightening incident at Pacific Coliseum, during which a driver apparently in the midst of mental health crisis crashed into the entrance during a Thursday performance of Cirque du Soleil: Crystal.

The Vancouver Police Department said more than 300 additional officers will be deployed across the city from Friday to Sunday, using the newly acquired median barriers expedited last month for the Vancouver Marathon.

On Saturday, the B.C. Lions kick off their season with a performance by Snoop Dogg before the game. A festival is also scheduled for Terry Fox Square to welcome the more than 50,000 fans.

The team’s president, Duane Vienneau, said parts of Robson and Beatty streets will be closed to traffic and lined with archer barriers to help secure the area.

“We’re safety first,” said Vienneau.

Vienneau and others responsible for holding events across the city have been working to ensure that everyone attending is safe – and feels safe.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flood Commercial Drive on Sunday for Italian Day on the Drive, and similar to the B.C. Lions home opener, archer barriers will stretch across closed roads to prevent vehicles from getting near crowds.

“We can’t live in fear,” said Melissa De Genova, vice-president of the Italian Day Festival Society board. “We have the utmost confidence in the VPD and the city has been very diligent in the planning.”

Other events taking place this weekend in the Lower Mainland include the West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest, Burnaby Heights Hats Off Day, Doors Open Richmond, and Car Free Day Newton in Surrey. The Surrey Police Service told CTV News it is prepared to welcome the expected crowd of 5,000 to the latter event.