‘Deeply disappointed’: B.C. SPCA decries breeder’s sentence in animal cruelty case

The B.C. SPCA is caring for 15 dogs and puppies that were allegedly found starving at a breeder's property in Clearwater. (Handout)

The B.C. SPCA is “deeply disappointed” with the light sentence handed to a B.C. breeder who had 15 starving dogs seized from his property in a “horrific” cruelty case, according to a statement from the organization.

Kurtis Leo Gordon Elliot was found guilty of one count of owner neglect in a Kamloops law court last month. His sentence was a 10-year prohibition on owning, having control of or residing with an animal – with an exception for one adult cat and some goldfish – the B.C. SPCA said.

“In my 45 years with the organization, this stands out as one of the most appalling instances of dog starvation I have encountered,” said says Eileen Drever, senior officer protection and stakeholder relations with the B.C. SPCA, in a media release.

“These dogs endured immense suffering, all so their ‘guardian’ could profit from their misery, making the light sentence even more difficult to accept.”

The circumstances of the seizure were outlined in a news release from the B.C. SPCA in 2023. Animal protection officers searched the Clearwater property and found severely emaciated Cane Corso dogs and puppies living in “horrific” conditions.

“Some of the dogs were kept outside all day in sub-zero temperatures, with no shelter from the elements, no food and water bowls frozen over,” Drever said at the time.

“There was evidence that at least three of the dogs had eaten parts of a blanket from the floor, desperate for anything to eat to try to stay alive.”

In its statement on Elliot’s sentencing, Drever said a lifetime prohibition on owning animals would have been more appropriate in the circumstances. Further, she said an order to pay a fine or to reimburse the B.C. SPCA for the costs it incurred would have sent a stronger message.

“Dogs are sentient beings capable of experiencing fear, suffering and joy. They are not commodities to be exploited – they deserve compassion, dignity and respect,” Drever’s statement concluded.