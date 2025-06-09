Canadian safety institute announces research projects as global focus shifts to AI adoption

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, right, and founder and scientific director of MILA-Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute Yoshua Bengio answer media questions following the launch the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — The Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute will fund research projects focusing on misinformation, generative AI and the safety of autonomous systems.

It says the initial 10 projects will receive $100,000 each from its research program.

They include an initiative led by AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio that will look at the hidden reasons driving decisions by large language models, a type of generative AI focused on text.

The Canadian AI Safety Institute was launched last year, part of a global network of publicly backed safety institutes that emerged following a wave of calls from experts for AI regulation.

But there has been a global shift towards focusing on AI adoption over safety initiatives in recent months.

In Canada, the Liberal government plans to prioritize AI’s economic potential as it hosts the upcoming G7 summit, and new AI minister Evan Solomon has said nothing so far about his job description.

Article by Anja Karadeglija.