Combined fire now approximately seven times the size of Winnipeg: province

Fire WE017 near Sherridon, Man. on May 27, 2025. (Submitted: Manitoba government)

Two wildfires that have combined are now approximately seven times the size of Winnipeg, according to the provincial government.

Fire WE017, located near Sherridon, Man., was reported on Sunday to be about 307,781 hectares and out-of-control — the largest in the province.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed that the previously numbered fire WE024 — which was reported to be nearly 38,000 hectares near Flin Flon on June 4 — has combined with fire WE017.

As of June 5, the province began reporting the collective size of both fires.

The fire has placed several communities under a mandatory evacuation.

Meanwhile, the provincial government said in a media release that fire EA061 is approximately five times the size of Winnipeg. The fire is approximately 203,720 hectares and out-of-control, stretching from Bird River to Bissett, Man.

The Manitoba Wildfire Service continues to respond to 28 active wildfires in Manitoba, according to the media release.