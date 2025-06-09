Cooler weather, rain bolster wildfire fight in Flin Flon

A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Manitoba Government *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A weekend of more moderate weather helped keep the wildfire threatening Flin Flon at bay.

The city posted on its Facebook page Sunday night that cooler weather and rain bolstered firefighting efforts over the weekend.

There have been no structure fires in the city, the update added, and crews continue to monitor for hot spots.

“As this is an active and volatile situation, we are still under a mandatory evacuation order, as well as a state of emergency,” the post said.

“Only authorized emergency personnel are permitted to enter the community.”

The city also said water and wastewater facilities are fully functional, and testing has been done to ensure drinking water is safe.

Wellness checks also continue for the community’s pets, the city added.

The province’s latest fire bulletin released Sunday noted the fire near Sherridon, which triggered Flin Flon’s evacuation, is still over 300,000 hectares – about five times the size of Winnipeg.

It is deemed out of control.