Two First Nations working on roads to Ring of Fire do not support new mining law

Protesters and community members chant and wave signs, as they listen to speakers during a demonstration opposing Bill 5, outside the Ontario Legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

TORONTO — Two First Nations in and around the Ring of Fire that signed deals with the provincial government are speaking out against a new Ontario law.

Aroland First Nation Chief Sonny Gagnon says his community objects to the law known as Bill 5, which seeks to speed up development, particularly mining projects.

The legislation passed last week allows Ontario to suspend provincial and municipal laws by creating so-called special economic zones for certain projects it chooses.

Ontario intends to name the mineral-rich Ring of Fire as the first such zone, but the law has created a firestorm of anger among many First Nations.

Aroland signed a shared-prosperity agreement with the province in January for major upgrades to roads that lead to the Ring of Fire, but Gagnon says they have never given consent to mine the region.

Marten Falls First Nation also has an agreement with the province as it leads the development of another proposed road to the area, and its chief says he cannot support the law as it is written — though he hopes Ontario can correct course with consultation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press