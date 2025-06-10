ER doctor sues Fraser Health over alleged unsafe working conditions, bullying and harassment

An ER doctor has filed a lawsuit, alleging unsafe working conditions, bullying and harassment in Fraser health hospitals.

An emergency room physician who works at two Fraser Health hospitals has filed a lawsuit against her employer.

In her statement of claim, Dr. Kaitlin Stockton accuses the health authority of creating unsafe conditions for patients and staff.

“I’m concerned that the standard of care is slipping,” Stockton told CTV News.

“I really truly believe that things have to change. I believe that the public deserves to know what’s happening in their publicly funded hospitals. And I believe that health-care providers have a right to a safe and respectful work environment.”

In the lawsuit, Stockton cites a number of security incidents in the emergency rooms at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody.

Among the examples included are a situation when a man threatened staff with a machete at Eagle Ridge Hospital in January, and another incident when a doctor was bitten by a pit-bull brought into the ER by a patient.

“Ensuring a safe work environment where we are not threatened with weapons and violent, vicious dogs is not very hard to achieve,” Stockton said.

The statement of claim also alleges hospital administration “threatened to revoke Dr. Stockton’s hospital privileges and to file a complaint against her with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia” because of a sign placed in the Eagle Ridge Hospital ER encouraging patients to contact their MLA if they have concerns about hospital conditions.

“I think that the public knows by now that we’re dealing with a serious and dangerous situation,” said B.C. Conservative Party health critic Elenore Sturko. “To see an emergency room doctor literally putting their career on the line to better our health-care system...she should be applauded, not punished.”

Citing the ongoing litigation, Fraser Health declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Health Minister Josie Osborne told CTV News she could not comment on the specific allegations in the lawsuit.

“Speaking more generally, it is essential that healthcare workers across the province feel they can raise workplace concerns to their employer,” Osborne said. ”Hearing directly from frontline workers is fundamental as we work together to strengthen public health care in B.C.”

Stockton still works for Fraser Health and said she’s not sure if there will be professional repercussions for the lawsuit and speaking publicly.

“We’ve really tried hard to resolve this, and I’ve essentially been ignored and dismissed,” she said. “This is about holding Fraser Health accountable for the workplace harassment that I experienced, and the horribly unsafe work conditions for our health-care providers, our front-line providers, which we desperately need right now in British Columbia.”

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been tested in court.