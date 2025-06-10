Local rescue evacuates dozens of animals from Northern Ontario wildfires

Lost Boys Hope, a non-profit rescue in Barrie, known for rehabilitating wildlife from remote northern communities has taken in 36 of 52 animals in danger of active fire zones. (Lost Boys Hope)

As the fires continue to burn across Northern Ontario, many families are being forced to evacuate and make heartbreaking decisions including leaving beloved pets behind in order to get to safety.

Lost Boys Hope, a non-profit rescue in Barrie, known for rehabilitating wildlife has taken in 36 of 52 animals from remote northern communities in active fire zones.

The local rescue is responding urgently as communities in northwestern areas including Sandy Lake and Deer Lake face mandatory evacuations due to the fast-spreading flames.

According to Northern Reach Network in Thunder Bay, a total of 52 animals were rescued this week; 47 dogs and five cats are now being transported to southern parts of the province.

With limited resources and time, first responders are rescuing as many animals as possible, though many are being left behind as families flee to safety.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved in making this transport happen — it takes an incredible team of rescuers, fosters, volunteers, and partners working together to make this kind of impact possible,“ shared a spokesperson from Lost Boys Hope.

To manage the urgent influx, Lost Boys Hope is calling on the public for support. The shelter is actively seeking foster homes and financial sponsors around the community.

The rescue was not an easy one, with dozens of pets in dire need of evacuation.

“You opened your homes and hearts, providing safe havens, endless love, and crucial care that prepared these animals for this life-changing trip. Your compassion is truly the backbone of our rescue,” shared a member of Northern Reach Network out in Thunder Bay.

“The need is great, and the work is far from over,” the organization emphasized. “But together, we will keep fighting for the animals, and for the people who love them.”

To learn more about these precious rescued animals or to become a foster parent, click here.

