Prime minister, MPs attend ceremony to raise Pride flag on Parliament Hill

Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre left, takes part in a flag-raising ceremony with Minister of Women and Gender Equality Rechie Valdez marking Pride month on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney was joined by members of Parliament from all parties this afternoon as he raised the Pride flag in Ottawa.

In his remarks on Parliament Hill, Carney said Pride is both a celebration of how “love has already won” and a promise to ensure that everyone’s rights are protected.

He noted that it’s been 22 years since the Ontario Court of Appeal issued a decision that legalized same-sex marriage in Ontario, and 20 years since Parliament passed the Civil Marriage Act.

Carney said there has been a backlash around the world against the progress made on protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez announced the government is setting aside $1.5 million for security and insurance planning for Pride festivals across Canada this year in response to a growing number of threats.

The government previously budgeted $15 million for LGBTQ+ communities through its Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025

The Canadian Press