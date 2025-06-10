Rule of law, judges ‘under attack’ in many countries, Canada’s chief justice says

Chief Justice of Canada Richard Wagner holds a news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Chief Justice Richard Wagner says the rule of law and judicial independence are “under attack” in many countries around the world.

Wagner told a news conference today that when a government maligns the media, judges, lawyers and universities, it could be a sign of dictatorship or an autocratic regime.

Wagner says while Canadians should not take anything for granted, they have reason to be optimistic about the legal system in their country.

He says Canada, unlike many other countries, has a strong judicial system with good lawyers and well-trained, impartial judges governed by ethical principles.

Wagner says the main “stakeholders” in Canada respect judicial independence and are happy to live in a country where the rule of law prevails.

But he stresses the importance of defending the roles played by the courts and the media outlets that cover judicial proceedings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press