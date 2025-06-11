Canada-U.S. talks on economic and security deal intensify: sources

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump meet in the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The U.S. and Canada have intensified talks for an economic and security deal in recent weeks, with a framework for such an arrangement trading hands between the two parties, CTV News can confirm.

Sources who spoke to CTV News on the condition of anonymity all universally cautioned the finalizing of such a deal requires sign-off directly from U.S. President Donald Trump, and there are no explicit assurances that will happen on a certain timeline.

Sources say there has been substantial progress on a deal, but that Trump’s own temperamental nature, plus recent domestic pressures — such as the protests in Los Angeles, Calif. and the president’s feud with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk — are making any certainty around a timeline even more unpredictable.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...

With files from CTV News’ Vassy Kapelos