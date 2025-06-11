Coroner to investigate deaths of mother, 3-year-old son who drowned in Montreal pool

An SPVM police shoulder patch is seen on an officer in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — A 34-year-old woman and her three-year-old son drowned in a residential pool in Montreal’s Lachine borough.

Police say they found the two bodies in the pool of a private residence around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says both police and paramedics tried to resuscitate the two victims but failed.

Both deaths were pronounced at the scene.

Chèvrefils described the deaths as accidental, saying police do not suspect foul play or negligence.

She says a coroner will investigate the deaths.

June 11, 2025