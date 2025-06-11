CRTC hearing dives into home internet choice, proposal for standardized labels

A person navigates to the online social-media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s telecommunications regulator is expected to hear today from major providers and consumer advocacy groups at a hearing on shopping for internet services.

Wednesday marks Day 2 of the four-day hearing, which is part of a CRTC consultation launched in December on how to help consumers shop for home internet plans following complaints it was difficult to compare their options.

The regulator is considering a requirement for providers to display relevant information — such as price and speed — through a standardized label, similar to nutrition labels on food products that contain serving size and calorie data.

The Canadian Telecommunications Association industry group, along with Telus Corp., Bell Canada and internet accessibility advocacy group OpenMedia are scheduled to present today.

The CRTC says it wants stakeholders to weigh in on what information members of the public need when choosing plans as it seeks to strengthen the “position of consumers in their relationships with service providers,” while identifying associated costs to the companies.

It’s part of a broader push by the commission to give consumers more control over their internet and cellphone services, which included three additional consultations launched last year that sought feedback on potential changes around notifications, fees and self-serve options.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.

Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

