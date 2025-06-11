Former MP Charlie Angus says NDP became too ‘leader focused’

NDP MP Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Former NDP MP Charlie Angus says the party suffered in the last election from losing touch with its grassroots and becoming too “leader focused.”

Angus says the election was an “unmitigated disaster” for the party and it needs to do a lot of soul searching and reconnect with the base to renew itself.

The NDP had its worst results in its history following the April 28 election, winning just seven seats, losing official party status and watching former leader Jagmeet Singh lose his own seat in British Columbia.

Angus did not run in that election after representing the northern riding of Timmins—James Bay since 2004.

Angus made the comments at a press conference on Parliament Hill today, which he called to talk about the upcoming G7 that Canada is hosting in Alberta.

He took shots at U.S. President Donald Trump and his ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra, saying the U.S. administration is an “authoritarian regime that’s on the rise” and poses a threat to Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press