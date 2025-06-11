Ikea is recalling thousands of garlic presses sold in Canada

Ikea is asking Canadian customers who bought a specific kind of garlic press to stop using it because small metal pieces could detach and potentially be eaten.

The Swedish home furnishing giant is recalling its Chinese-made black 365+ Vardefull garlic press. Affected customers can visit any Ikea store for a full refund without requiring a receipt or any other proof of purchase, it said on its website Wednesday.

A “production error” caused the problem after it conducted an “internal investigation,” according to Ikea.

“IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause,” it wrote, noting that customer safety is a top priority and all its products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation.

How to identify affected products

Ikea says the affected product is marked with the company logo on the upper handle. The product was sold in Canada with the article numbers 305.781.89 and 201.521.58. In other countries, it was sold under article number 601.636.02.

The products have date stamps from 2411 to 2522, with the first two digits indicating the year and the last two digits being the week of the year.

How many products are affected?

Ikea reported that 10,712 affected products were sold in Canada, according to Health Canada’s advisory online about the recall. It said they were sold from April 2024 to May 2025.

Ikea has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as of June 9, according to the recall. Globally, the company received three reports of incidents involving minor hand injuries, such as a scratch or a splinter.

Ikea advises customers to spread the word about the recall, particularly if they know whether it was lent or sold to someone else.

“Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada,” Health Canada added.

Health Canada encourages customers to report any health and safety incidents related to using this product or any other items by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.

Where to get more information

Not sure whether you have an affected product? If that’s the case, Ikea says you can still return any black 365+ Vardefull garlic press and get a refund.

Visit IKEA.ca/ProductRecalls or phone IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807 for more information.