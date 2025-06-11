Labour minister urges mediation to help settle Montreal transit mechanics strike

A special constable from the Société de transport de Montréal locks the doors to the metro station due to the strike from STM maintenance workers in Montreal on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

MONTREAL — Quebec’s labour minister is calling for mediation in a strike involving Montreal’s public transit maintenance workers that’s crippling the network.

Jean Boulet said Tuesday on social media he contacted both sides and urged them to make a joint request for him to name a mediator.

Montreal’s transit maintenance workers were in the second day of a strike on Tuesday.

The 2,400 workers launched their strike after more than a year of negotiations with the transit agency.

Bus and subway service is being limited to morning and afternoon rush hours and late at night.

Regular service will be maintained from Friday to Sunday for the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, but will be restricted on other days until the strike ends June 17.

The head of the maintenance workers union has warned that the strike could escalate if a deal isn’t reached. Bruno Jeannotte has said his team is in talks with the union representing bus and subway drivers, who have also voted for a strike mandate.

