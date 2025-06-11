Michael Sabia, veteran of public and private sectors, to head Carney’s Privy Council

Michael Sabia will serve as clerk of the Privy Council starting July 7, 2025. Sabia, at the time deputy finance minister, is pictured responding to a question as he testifies at the Public Order Emergency Commission, Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is tapping Michael Sabia, a veteran of the public and private sector, to head up the Privy Council Office in Ottawa.

Sabia’s tenure as clerk of the Privy Council and secretary to cabinet will begin July 7, replacing John Hannaford who is retiring.

Serving as the head of Hydro-Québec since 2023, Sabia was Canada’s deputy finance minister through the pandemic years and early recovery.

He served as the head of Quebec’s public pension plan for over a decade before that and is a former CEO of Bell Canada Enterprises.

Sabia was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2017.

The Privy Council offers non-partisan policy advice to the prime minister and cabinet and is responsible for managing the broader public service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2025.

The Canadian Press