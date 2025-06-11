Teen sustains ‘significant and serious’ injuries in sword attack at Brandon school

A high school in Brandon, Man., went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an intruder came to the building with a weapon, school officials say.

According to the Brandon Police Service (BPS), officers responded to an incident at Neelin High School around 1:15 p.m. following a phone call from a student.

“The student stated, ‘A male is going crazy and holding a sword,’” BPS Insp. Jason Dupuis told reporters during a briefing.

Dupuis said the suspect was still wielding the sword when they arrived, so officers tased the 16-year-old male and arrested him.

The victim, a 15-year-old student at the school, was found with stab wounds to his chest, forearms, hands, and thighs.

“These injuries were significant and serious,” Dupuis said.

The student was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and their family, as well as to the students and staff of Neelin High School and all first responders who were involved in the incident,” Dupuis said at the conclusion of the briefing.

The incident triggered a lockdown at the school.

A post by the Brandon School Division on social media Tuesday afternoon said it was due to “an intruder in the building with a weapon.”

The lockdown has since been lifted, and Brandon police said there is no ongoing threat to students and staff.

The incident is under investigation.

The Brandon Police Service said more information will be released Wednesday morning.