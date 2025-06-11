Two charged in 2023 death of an infant in northern Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said a lengthy investigation into the death of an infant in Wawa in 2023 has resulted in manslaughter charges for two suspects.

The infant was showing no vital signs when brought to the hospital in Wawa by family members at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2023.

“A thorough investigation was conducted by the Sault Ste. Marie and Superior East OPP crime units, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch, with assistance from the OPP forensic identification services and the OPP regional support Team, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service,” police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The suspects, a 28-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie and a 31-year-old from Goulais River, have both been charged with manslaughter.

Both accused remain in custody and were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday.