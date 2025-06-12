Around 7,000 Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees set to return to their homes

A view of La Ronge, Sask., is seen in this handout photo on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook/Derek Cornet

LA RONGE — Around 7,000 people in and around La Ronge, Sask., can start going home today after a wildfire forced them out of their communities a little more than one week ago.

A notice says La Ronge, Air Ronge and communities within the Lac La Ronge Indian Band will reopen to residents at 8 a.m.

Lyle Hannan, the director of the local emergency operation centre, has said rain in the last few days helped crews contain the wildfire near the community.

He has also said the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency was able to bring in more staff and resources to fight the fire.

Saskatchewan is reporting 23 active wildfires, with six considered not contained.

Premier Scott Moe, facing criticism that his government was failing to provide timely help to evacuees, has promised a $500 payout for each evacuee aged 18 and up.

