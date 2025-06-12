Canada invites United Arab Emirates to G7 summit, Brazil says Carney invited to COP30

United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

OTTAWA — Canada has invited the United Arab Emirates to attend the G7 summit in Alberta, The Canadian Press has learned.

While UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan could end up attending the summit, which starts Sunday in Kananaskis, Abu Dhabi has not said whether it has accepted the invitation.

A Canadian government official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about Canada’s list of invitees, confirmed the invitation.

The office of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says Prime Minister Mark Carney will attend the COP30 summit in the Amazon region city of Belém this November.

The Canadian Press has asked Carney’s office to confirm his attendance.

Canada also has invited Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the G7 summit, and Riyadh has not indicated whether it has accepted the invitation.

The confirmed list of leaders attending the G7 as guests includes the heads of government from Australia, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa and Ukraine, all of whom have said they will attend.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press