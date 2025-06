A Canadian dentist killed in the Air India crash on Thursday lived in Etobicoke, neighbours tell CTV News Toronto.

Nirali Patel was the lone Canadian national on board the London-bound flight that crashed in northwestern India. Patel worked as a dentist in Mississauga, Ont.

Nirali Patel Nirali Patel is shown in this photo confirmed by CTV News. Patel was the Canadian aboard an Air India flight that crashed after takeoff. (NIRALI PATEL/FACEBOOK)

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.