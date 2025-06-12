Liberals to cut short study of bill to speed up resource project approvals

Leader of the government in the House of Commons Steven MacKinnon rises during question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

OTTAWA — The Liberal government in Ottawa is signalling it plans to push its internal trade and major projects bill through the House of Commons next week at high speed.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon has put a motion on notice that would push the bill through the House of Commons by the end of next week at an unusually rapid pace — leaving just one day to hear from civil society groups, stakeholders and experts.

Bill C-5 would grant the government sweeping powers to quickly approve major natural resource and infrastructure projects once cabinet deems them to be in the national interest.

The legislation also looks to break down internal trade barriers and make it easier for workers to take jobs in other provinces.

MacKinnon rejected a call from the Bloc Québécois this week to split the landmark legislation in two — so the House could speed through the less contentious internal-trade provisions while putting the controversial major projects portion under the microscope.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed repeatedly to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers by Canada Day, 19 days from now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press