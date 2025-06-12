‘No significant growth’ in Manitoba’s wildfires, but province keeping close eye as warmer weather arrives

Officials report on the current status of wildfires across Manitoba, detailing affected areas and ongoing response efforts.

While there are still 25 wildfires burning in Manitoba with nine out of control, the province said the situation remains stable.

In an update Thursday, the province’s Wildfire Service said progress continues to be made to contain fires near communities.

“We have not had any new starts in the last 24 hours and no significant growth has been observed in recent days in any of the fires,” said Kristin Hayward, the assistant deputy minister with Manitoba’s Wildfire and Conservation Officer services.

She noted the fire burning in Whiteshell Provincial Park has been changed from out of control to being held.

Despite the positive news, the wildfire situation is far from over. Hayward said warmer weather is coming and with that, the wildfire dangers levels are moderate throughout the province.

“As temperatures rise, the potential for flare ups does increase, so the fires may be laying low in these cooler, wetter temperatures and then as soon as the sun pops out and heats them, all of a sudden you start seeing smokes pop up.”

0 of 59 Wildfire haze Wildfire haze at Snowlake area (Photo by Kevin Shpak) Smoke filled skies from out of control wildfires in Norway House, Man., Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Norway House Airport as crews continue to fight wildfires in northern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski Smoke filled skies from out of control wildfires in Norway House, Man., Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Norway House Airport as crews continue to fight wildfires in northern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force help evacuees board a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Norway House, Man., Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Norway House Airport as crews continue to fight wildfires in northern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnow... Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force help evacuees board a C-130 Hercules aircraft in Norway House, Man., Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the Norway House Airport as crews continue to fight wildfires in northern Manitoba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski Manitoba wildfires A wildfire in the Flin Flon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Manitoba Government (The Canadian Press) A wildfire in the Sherridon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Manitoba Government A wildfire in the Wanless, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Manitoba Government *MANDATORY CREDIT* (The Canadian Press) A wildfire in the Sherridon, Man. area is shown in a government handout photo on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Manitoba Government (The Canadian Press) Smoke seen coming from the Lynn Lake wildfire on May 27, 2025. (Brandon Dulewich) Lynn Lake fire Smoke is seen billowing from a wildfire burning near Lynn Lake on May 27, 2025. (Brandon Dulewich) Lynn Lake Wildfire smoke is seen near Lynn Lake, Man., on May 26, 2025. (Morley Moore) Sherridon fire A wildfire near Sherridon is seen on May 28, 2025 (Michelle Reimer) Sherridon fire Smoke from a wildfire near Sherridon is seen on May 27, 2025 (Dan Sinclair) Sherridon fire Smoke from a wildfire near Sherridon is seen on May 27, 2025 (Dan Sinclair) Sherridon fire Smoke from a wildfire near Sherridon is seen on May 27, 2025 (Dan Sinclair) Sherridon fire Smoke from a wildfire near Sherridon is seen on May 27, 2025 (Dan Sinclair) Sherridon fire A wildfire near Sherridon is seen on May 28, 2025 (Michelle Reimer) Manitoba wildfire aftermath A home destroyed by a wildfire on Wendigo Road in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) wendigo road fire A home destroyed by a wildfire on Wendigo Road in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Manitoba rm lac du bonnet fire The aftermath of a wildfire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025 (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) wendigo road fire A home destroyed by a wildfire on Wendigo Road in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) manitoba fire The aftermath of a wildfire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025 (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Manitoba fire The aftermath of a wildfire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025 (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) RM of Lac du bonnet fire A car destroyed by a wildfire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025 (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) manitoba wildfire The aftermath of a wildfire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet is seen on May 21, 2025 (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) manitoba wildfire Cars destroyed by fire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet are seen on May 21, 2025 (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) manitoba fire damage Cars destroyed by fire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet are seen on May 21, 2025 (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) lac du bonnet wildfire A fire burns as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski (David Lipnowski/THE CANADIAN PRESS) lac du bonnet helicopter Fire hoses are strewn across burnt land as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski (David Lipnowski/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks with patrons at the Drifters Inn as fire crews continue to fight wildfires near Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks with patrons at the Drifters Inn as fire crews continue to fight wildfires near Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski lac du bonnet volunteers Volunteers at the Lac du Bonnet Community Centre make meals for first responders battling wildfires in the area on May 15, 2025. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) A member of the Manitoba Wildfire Program crosses a stream with a new hose on his back as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski A member of the Manitoba Wildfire Program crosses a stream with a new hose on his back as fire crews continue to fight wildfires around Lac du Bonnet, Man., Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski lac du bonnet helicopter A helicopter flies out to battle a wildfire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet on May 15, 2025 (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) lac du bonnet wildfire A helicopter flies out to battle a wildfire in the RM of Lac du Bonnet on May 15, 2025 (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) A burning ban warning sign is seen in the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet, Man. on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert A burning ban warning sign is seen in the Rural Municipality of Lac du Bonnet, Man. on Thursday, May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert The Pas, Manitoba The Pas, Manitoba during fire suppression of the ongoing wildfire. (Photo by Xander Wadelius) Lac du Bonnet wildfire Wildfire smoke billowing in the air in Lac du Bonnet on May 14, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News) Manitoba wildfires Lee River fire Smoke from a wildfire burning near Lee River, Man. is seen on May 13, 2025. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Lac du bonnet fire aerial An aerial photo shows a wildfire burning on May 14, 2025 in the RM of Lac du Bonnet, Man. (Government of Manitoba) A wildfire burns in the Wendigo Beach area near Lac du Bonnet, Man. in this handout photo posted on the Manitoba Hydro Facebook page on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Manitoba Hydro, Facebook *MANDATORY CREDIT* A wildfire burns in the Wendigo Beach area near Lac du Bonnet, Man. in this handout photo posted on the Manitoba Hydro Facebook page on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Manitoba Hydro, Facebook *MANDATORY CREDIT* lac du bonnet fire wendigo A sign for Wendigo Road in the RM of Lac du Bonnet, Man. on May 14, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) lac du bonnet fire Smoke from a wildfire is seen on Wendigo Road in the RM of Lac du Bonnet, Man., on May 14, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) lac du bonnet wildfire aerial An aerial photo shows a wildfire burning on May 14, 2025 in the RM of Lac du Bonnet, Man. (Government of Manitoba) St. Labre wildfire A wildfire nears St. Labre, Man. on May 13, 2025. (Gary Hora) St. Labre wildfire A wildfire nears St. Labre, Man. on May 13, 2025. (Gary Hora) Carrick wildfire Grey smoke fills the air outside Carrick, Man. (Gary Hora) St. Labre wildfire A wildfire nears St. Labre, Man. on May 13, 2025. (Gary Hora) Nopiming Provincial Park wildfire The remnants of a sign that once marked the entrance to Nopiming Provincial Park is shown in the aftermath of a wildfire on May 13, 2025. (Tab Harrop/Facebook) West Hawk Lake wildfire Smoke from a wildfire near Ingolf is seen from nearby West Hawk Lake on May 13, 2025. (Keith Henwood) Libau fire rcmp RCMP block off Road 32 East near Libau, Man. as crews battle a wildfire in the RM of St. Clements on May 12, 2025. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Libau fire Smoke from a wildfire burning in the RM of St. Clements near Libau, Man. is seen on May 12, 2025. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Lac du Bonnet wildfire Lac du Bonnet wildfire A water bomber flies above Lac du Bonnet, Man. as a wildfire burns in the area on May 13, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) lac du bonnet fire lac du bonnet A row of cars are lined up as they evacuate a wildfire near Lac du Bonnet, Man. on May 13, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) lac du bonnet A wildfire burns near Lac du Bonnet, Man. on May 13, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Lac du Bonnet wildfire Smoke from a nearby wildfire is seen over the Lac du Bonnet Wildlife Association ponds on May 13, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Lac du Bonnet wildfire A water bomber flies above Lac du Bonnet, Man. as a wildfire burns in the area on May 13, 2025. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

These flare ups are one of the reasons the province is still waiting to determine when evacuees can return home.

There are currently over 21,000 evacuees registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

Hayward said the province wants to ensure there is really good containment before people can return home.

“I know on the ground it can look like the situation is really improving over the last little while, but just as we look ahead at the weather that’s coming, we want to be really certain that we have a good handle on things before people repatriate.”

There have been 116 wildfires in Manitoba in 2025.

Ian Bushie, the minister of Natural Resources and Indigenous Futures, said officials are cautiously optimistic after Manitoba received some rain over the past few days.

However, he mentioned the province isn’t even in the peak of wildfire season yet.

“As we go on, I’m encouraging Manitobans to be very fire smart and vigilant,” said Bushie. “Pay attention to the fire bans and the restrictions that are appropriate to the certain areas that you are in the province.”