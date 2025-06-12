ADVERTISEMENT

‘No significant growth’ in Manitoba’s wildfires, but province keeping close eye as warmer weather arrives

By Devon McKendrick

While there are still 25 wildfires burning in Manitoba with nine out of control, the province said the situation remains stable.

In an update Thursday, the province’s Wildfire Service said progress continues to be made to contain fires near communities.

“We have not had any new starts in the last 24 hours and no significant growth has been observed in recent days in any of the fires,” said Kristin Hayward, the assistant deputy minister with Manitoba’s Wildfire and Conservation Officer services.

She noted the fire burning in Whiteshell Provincial Park has been changed from out of control to being held.

Despite the positive news, the wildfire situation is far from over. Hayward said warmer weather is coming and with that, the wildfire dangers levels are moderate throughout the province.

“As temperatures rise, the potential for flare ups does increase, so the fires may be laying low in these cooler, wetter temperatures and then as soon as the sun pops out and heats them, all of a sudden you start seeing smokes pop up.”

These flare ups are one of the reasons the province is still waiting to determine when evacuees can return home.

There are currently over 21,000 evacuees registered with the Canadian Red Cross.

Hayward said the province wants to ensure there is really good containment before people can return home.

“I know on the ground it can look like the situation is really improving over the last little while, but just as we look ahead at the weather that’s coming, we want to be really certain that we have a good handle on things before people repatriate.”

There have been 116 wildfires in Manitoba in 2025.

Ian Bushie, the minister of Natural Resources and Indigenous Futures, said officials are cautiously optimistic after Manitoba received some rain over the past few days.

However, he mentioned the province isn’t even in the peak of wildfire season yet.

“As we go on, I’m encouraging Manitobans to be very fire smart and vigilant,” said Bushie. “Pay attention to the fire bans and the restrictions that are appropriate to the certain areas that you are in the province.”