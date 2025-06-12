Sikh groups ask Carney to withdraw Indian PM Modi’s invitation to G7 summit

Balpreet Singh, spokesperson for the World Sikh Organization of Canada, left, looks towards Moninder Singh, spokesperson for the B.C. Gurdwaras Council and Sikh Federation Canada, as they hold a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Sikh groups are calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to revoke his invitation to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit in Alberta next week.

Representatives of such groups as the World Sikh Organization of Canada and Sikh Federation Canada say they want a public inquiry into India’s foreign interference and transnational oppression.

They say Modi’s invitation should be withdrawn unless India co-operates with ongoing investigations and promises to stop interfering in Canadian affairs and targeting Sikhs in Canada.

The groups are also asking the Liberal government to immediately stop any intelligence-sharing with India.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau and the RCMP have linked agents of the Indian government to the 2023 murder of a Canadian Sikh separatist activist in Surrey, B.C.

The head of a public inquiry into foreign political interference last year reported that China and India are among the primary actors behind foreign interference operations targeting Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2025.

The Canadian Press