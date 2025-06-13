Banff entrance sign temporarily taken down for G7 summit

The iconic sign that welcomes visitors from all over the world to Banff will briefly be removed due to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis.

The Town of Banff announced on Friday that the $350,000 entrance sign, a hotspot for tourists, will be removed before returning next week once the G7 has concluded.

The Banff town sign sits in the 100 block of Mount Norquay Road, across the street from the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre.

Many visitors park at the rec centre to walk over, but on Monday and Tuesday the facility will be closed to the public and the parking lot will serve as a designated demonstration zone.

“With the parking lot closed on Monday and Tuesday, visitors will be unable to park at the Fenlands and walk across Norquay Road to the Banff entrance sign for photographs,” officials said in a Facebook post.

“In order to avoid illegal parking on Norquay Road, which adds to traffic congestion and safety risks, the Town of Banff is temporarily removing the Banff sign.

The sign, installed back in 2017, is set to move permanently this fall to land near the entrance to the Banff Train Station parking lot.

The 2025 G7 summit runs from Sunday, June 15 to Tuesday, June 17.