Canada is ‘closely following’ Israel-Iran conflict: foreign minister

Canada’s foreign affairs minister is urging Israel and Iran to de-escalate following a major exchange of attacks overnight.

“Canada is closely following the escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran,” wrote Minister Anita Anand in a social media post early Friday morning.

“Further action risks triggering a broader regional conflict with devastating consequences. De-escalation must be the priority.”

The recent spike in tensions began when Israel launched a series of attacks early Friday morning, leaving two top officers in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard dead and striking sites linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

In the hours that followed, Iran launched more than 100 drones in a counterattack, though it has not yet been confirmed whether any reached Israeli airspace.

In her Friday post, Anand urged both countries to protect civilians and to “refrain from actions that further destabilize the region.”

The minister also extended a warning to any Canadians currently in the region.

“Exercise a very high degree of caution, monitor developments closely, and follow the advice of local authorities,” the post reads.

