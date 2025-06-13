B.C. man charged in highway crash that killed 2, injured 3 others

Police were called to the crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., on Feb. 18, 2024.

A Surrey, B.C., man has been charged with multiple counts of driving while impaired by drugs after a highway crash that killed two young people and seriously injured three others.

A statement Friday from the Burnaby RCMP says 35-year-old Chi Sun Park is facing 15 charges in relation to the collision between a Tesla and a minivan last year.

Two women from Maple Ridge, ages 20 and 23, were killed in the 3 a.m. crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Sprott Street exit on Feb. 18, 2024.

Two other Maple Ridge women, also in their 20s, were seriously hurt, as was a Surrey man in his 30s.

Police initially said impairment was not suspected as a contributor to the crash, however further investigation has led them to believe otherwise.

“This matter is now before the courts and no further information will be released at this time in order to respect the court process,” the RCMP statement said.

The B.C. Prosecution Service approved the following charges against Park on June 9, according to police:

Two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death;

Three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm;

Two counts of operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs causing death;

Three counts of operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs causing bodily harm;

Two counts of operation of a conveyance with a blood drug concentration that exceeded the concentration for methamphetamine prescribed by regulation causing death;

Three counts of operation of a conveyance with a blood drug concentration that exceeded the concentration for methamphetamine prescribed by regulation causing bodily harm.

Park is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on July 24.