Fatal collision on Highway 48 in Sutton, Ont. under investigation

OPP are on scene of a serious collision between a vehicle and a transport truck that has shut down a portion of Hwy. 48 near Georgina.

One person has died in a collision involving a dump truck on Highway 48 in Sutton Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two-vehicle collision happened at Highway 48 and High Street around 9 a.m.

The 31-year-old driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the victim is a Georgina man. No other injuries were reported.

Provincial police closed Highway 48 in both directions between Park Road and Ravenshoe Road for the investigation. They expect the closure to remain in place for several hours.

There was no word on the cause of the collision or whether any charges will be laid. The investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities are asking anyone who saw the crash or has dash camera footage to contact the Aurora OPP at 905-841-5777 at OPP at 1-888-310-1122.